Mt. Bachelor Partners with Ikon Pass & Announces Passholder Assurances

Mt. Bachelor, a year-round POWDR mountain resort located at the heart of Bend culture, announced Ikon Pass holders will have seven-day access to Mt. Bachelor, Ikon Base Pass holders will have five-day access to Mt. Bachelor with select blackout dates and the Mt. Bachelor Outplay 365 all seasons pass — a monthly subscription pass — now comes with an Ikon Base Pass. Outplay 365 is now the best way for guests to both unlock year-round adventure in the Pacific Northwest’s biggest playground and at every Ikon Base Pass destination. In addition to an Ikon Base Pass, the Outplay 365 Pass also comes with unlimited alpine skiing and riding, Nordic skiing, and mountain biking at Mt. Bachelor, plus a Sun Country Tours raft trip, a Woodward WreckTangle ninja course run, and discounts on the new Mt. Bachelor ZipTour zipline, the Northwest’s highest elevation zipline adventure.

Mt. Bachelor also announced its Passholder Promise, which includes:

Vouchers for all 2019/20 season passholders

No increase from 2019/20 lowest pricing on next year’s season, midweek, 12-Day, 4-Day passes

The ability to receive a full refund before November 20, 2020, if a passholder’s situation or the COVID-19 situation changes

Best pricing extension through July 15

Payment plans to make booking even more flexible with Outplay 365, season passes, midweek and 12-Day passes

No Outplay 365 subscription charges if the resort is not open because of COVID-19

To learn more about Mt. Bachelor’s Passholder Promise, and to redeem 2019/20 vouchers anytime starting now and through the 2020/21 season, please visit mtbachelor.com/tickets-passes/season-pass/.

“We look ahead with optimism and are eager to welcome guests to spend their days playing on the slopes of Mt. Bachelor,” says John McLeod, president and general manager of Mt. Bachelor. “With our growing number of downhill bike experiences, this summer’s planned opening of ZipTour zipline, our recent unveiling of Woodward Mountain Park, and now being an Ikon Pass destination, Mt. Bachelor is truly the place to be for adventure seekers. As we look forward to when we are able to be out adventuring again, we are excited to introduce more guests to Mt. Bachelor’s year-round adventure at the heart of Bend, Oregon culture as the newest Ikon Pass destination, and are very proud to offer our customers even greater value with Outplay 365 going iconic.”

Passes, Prices, Deadlines and Details

All 2019/20 multi-day and season passholder unique voucher amounts will be loaded into guest profile accounts ready for use starting on April 28 and through the 2020/21 season.

Outplay 365 pass , which now includes the Ikon Base Pass, is on sale now through July 15 for $119 per month, with discounts available for seniors, young adults, teens and youth. A 12-month commitment is required and passes are valid for use starting July 4, 2020.

The Mt. Bachelor 2020/21 season pass, midweek, 12-day and four-packs are on sale now at mtbachelor.com at the best rate of the year through July 15, 2020.

Starting in 2020/21, Ikon Pass holders will have seven-day access to Mt. Bachelor on the Ikon Pass with no blackout dates, and five-day access on the Ikon Base Pass, with select blackout dates on December 26, 2020 – January 2, 2021; January 16-17, 2021; and February 13-14, 2021.

Additionally, Mt. Bachelor continues to plan to resume operations dependent on the situation with COVID-19 and weather conditions. For complete information about all of Mt. Bachelor’s experiences and to purchase passes, visit mtbachelor.com.

POWDR • mtbachelor.com