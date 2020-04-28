Mt. Bachelor Pass Products on Sale Now: Lowest Pricing Offered Through July 15

(Photo | Courtesy of Mt. Bachelor)

Outplay 365, summer Bike Park and winter 20/21 season passes are on sale now offering the lowest pricing of the year! Outplay 365 and Mt. Bachelor season passes provide the best value to experience 360° of skiable terrain and explore the 4,323-acre playground in your backyard. We offer plenty of pass options depending on your passion, time or budget — so all your best days next winter can be spent on the slopes. Outplay 365, Full Season, Midweek, 12 & 4-Day passes are on sale at the best price through July 15! We realize these are uncertain times, and are now offering the Mt. Bachelor Passholder Promise so you can buy with confidence and join us in anticipation of adventures ahead.

Mt. Bachelor Passholder Promise includes:

Vouchers for all 2019/20 winter season passholders

No increase from 2019/20 lowest pricing on next year’s season, midweek, 12-Day, 4-Day passes

The ability to receive a full refund before November 20, 2020 if the COVID-19 pandemic worsens, or if your situation changes

Best pricing extension through July 15

Payment plans to make booking even more flexible with Outplay 365, Full Season, Midweek and 12-Day passes

No Outplay 365 subscription charges if the resort is not open due to COVID-19

If you’re committed to getting out more this year, the Outplay 365 may be the pass for you. Outplay 365 is our premiere year-round, multi-sport pass that is back for another year and now boosted with the power of Ikon. Lock in your Outplay 365 + Ikon Base Pass with either a monthly subscription or pay-in-full option and gain unlimited Alpine, Nordic and summer Bike Park access along with discounted Zipline Tour rides at Mt. Bachelor and one rafting trip on the Big Eddy Thriller with Sun Country Tours. PLUS — when adventure calls outside of Central Oregon, your Ikon Base Pass will be your ticket to ride at Ikon Base Pass destinations throughout North America and beyond.

To purchase passes, please click here: mtbachelor.com/tickets-passes/season-pass/.

mtbachelor.com