Mt. Bachelor’s Sunrise “First Light” Grand Opening Party is This Friday

A freshly remodeled lodge, new quad-lift, new magic carpet surface lifts and an expanded outdoor deck means it’s time for a celebration! Come cheer the revamped and enhanced Sunrise Base Area this Friday, December 20 from 11:00am to 3:00pm with an afternoon of festivities including a live DJ, brews from the 10 Barrel Beer Cat, giveaways and the unveiling of our new mobile food & beverage cart – Egan’s Outpost.

Be sure to get up here bright and early to get the goods! Not only is it looking like it’ll be a pow day, but we’ll also have plenty of giveaways, with the early birds taking away the greatest rewards:

First 50 Subarus to arrive will get PREMIUM VIP parking in the upper Sunrise lot

Subarus to arrive will get PREMIUM VIP parking in the upper Sunrise lot First 100 in line for first chair at Sunrise Lift get a FREE breakfast burrito, courtesy of Yeti and Mt. Bachelor

in line for first chair at Sunrise Lift get a FREE breakfast burrito, courtesy of Yeti and Mt. Bachelor First 25 guests to order a Sunrise Bloody Mary at the Sun Bar starting at 1:30pm will get to sip it out of a FREE Yeti tumbler

Join us at 2:00pm for a ribbon cutting ceremony to inaugurate the Sunrise Lodge remodel, Sun Bar deck extension, new Sunrise base area lift and terrain expansions, as well as the integration of Woodward Mountain Parks at Mt. Bachelor. Admission is free.

