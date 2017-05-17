Muddy River Design Nails Project Visions

(Photo above: 1367 NW Elgine Ave. | Photo Courtesy of Muddy River Design)

Local Designer Adam Peterson Builds Reputation for Compact Home Flair

Award winning Bend-based drafting, home design and house plans company Muddy River Design has developed an extensive library of plans and a portfolio spanning properties in premier local neighborhoods such as NorthWest Crossing, Tetherow, North Rim and Brasada Ranch in the 15 years since Central Oregonian Adam Peterson launched his company.

Peterson prides himself on creativity and versatility in catering to client goals, with specialties including Craftsman, Mid-Century, Prairie and Farmhouse styles, adding, “We offer a wide range of services including custom home design, stock plan modifications and 3D modeling to fit any particular project. Whether it be a flat, master planned community or an individual lot with diverse topography, we’ll meet the challenge!”

Peterson started his firm in 2001 with a philosophy embodying the principle that his work would have some kind of precedence and draw from a vernacular true to the forms and scale of historic styles and has averaged around sixty projects a year since the

company’s inception.

He added, “I am always harking back to the classic old styles including the Craftsman period seen from 1905-30 and apply that historic look to a home’s exterior combined with floor plans appropriate for modern living function in the interior.

“The newer trend is for the farmhouse look and the vast majority of work we do is custom, though when designing in places like Brasada Ranch you need to fit in with the overall Northwest design theme appropriate for the setting.”

Peterson says when a client comes to the firm with a lot and builder in place, initial discussions include budget, location within the community, interior functional needs and direction regarding an exterior look.

After the first meeting he goes to work sketching and ideas evolve toward a finished project in readiness for construction drawings in a timeframe that typically spans around three to four months.

He said, “Most of the clients arrive via word-of-mouth and I would say over 90 per cent of our business is referral-based.

“When you look at our portfolio, we are mostly known for smaller, compact designs, generally under 2,500 square feet. We have also noticed latterly that we are doing more work involving infill development as Bend becomes increasingly dense and urbanized.

“A custom home design is really a collaborative team effort involving clients and a core group of builders that we have built successful relationships with over the years, and most of our clientele say that we ‘hit the nail on the head’ with their projects.”

Peterson was born and raised in the region and graduated from Central Oregon Community College’s former architectural program.

During and after his studies he worked for a handful of local architects and homebuilders, gaining a firm footing in the design-build field

He observed, “I gained invaluable experience of the collaboration between builder and client relationships and have been fortunate to establish great ties with builders over the long-term who know that I am also in it for the long haul.

“Every lot is different and every project has its own unique challenges. You can’t just take a stock plan; you have to tailor to fit a particular scenario and everything essentially turns into a custom design.”

Peterson said his company doesn’t just provide architectural services, but also offers structural drawings and coordinates plans through the city permitting process. Additionally, the Muddy River Design website showcases his portfolio and has stock plans and a plan book available for purchase.

He added, “I really enjoy architectural collaboration and am always looking to improve and broaden my design palette.

“I appreciate the relationships we have developed in the community and am fortunate to work with builders and clients that are as passionate as I am about what we do; which is reflected in the work. As noted Swiss architect Peter Zumpthor said, ‘the finished building is your best argument’!”

Muddy River Design

328 NW Bond Street, Suite 101A Bend

apeterson@muddyriverdesign.com

www.muddyriverdesign.com

541-350-2319