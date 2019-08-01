Multi-sport Festival Outdoor City USA Premieres in Bend September 13-15

While outdoor lovers might not need another reason to visit — or return — to Bend, Outdoor City USA is set to premiere its three-day, multi-sport outdoor festival September 13-15 in the heart of Central Oregon. The event will include cycling, running, hiking, climbing and how-to demonstrations for outdoor enthusiasts of all ages and levels. The family (and dog) friendly festival will take place at Bend’s iconic Mt. Bachelor Resort.

What makes Outdoor City USA (OCUSA) unique is a broad range of activities from four core disciplines — cycling, running, climbing and hiking — that appeal to participants of all ages and skill levels. Events currently scheduled for OCUSA include cyclocross racing, mountain bike racing, downhill racing, youth mountain bike racing, kids balance bike racing, a women’s group road ride with team Twenty 20, skills clinics with the Liv Ladies AllRide team, 5K and 10K trail races, a gravel cycling event, a climbing wall competition, a twilight climb, family fun runs and walks, health and wellness activities and more.

“Inclusivity in the outdoors is our number one priority, and we hope to fuel every individual who attends Outdoor City USA with experiences, memories and inspiration they can take back home with them,” said OCUSA founder Beverly Lucas. “Whether you consider yourself a competitor, a participant or a spectator, and regardless of your age or ability, there will be something for everyone in Bend and Central Oregon in general, and specifically at Outdoor City USA.”

A bicycle industry veteran, businesswoman, Bend resident and mother, Lucas said the idea for Outdoor City USA evolved after frequenting events during her travels where one family member would participate and others would watch from the sidelines. In Bend, she says, that’s not how it’s done, and she saw the opportunity as a model for outdoor recreation.

“Central Oregon, specifically Bend and Mt. Bachelor, is the best possible place for a multi-sport festival that appeals to outdoors enthusiasts of all levels and ages,” Lucas said. “It’s what we do here all the time, and it’s a lifestyle we want to share.”

That’s precisely why Lucas is rooting OCUSA in Bend. Named Outside Magazine’s Best Multi-Sport Town in 2017, the outdoors is the number one visitor attraction to this city of almost 100,000 residents. With one of the highest ratios of craft breweries per capita in the United States, the number two attraction may very well be the beer.

“With a variety of events, a gear expo, demos, a health and wellness area, food, music and beer, Outdoor City USA showcases the outdoor playground that defines Bend and Central Oregon,” Lucas said. “It offers something for every family member, every competitor and every weekend adventurer. You’d be hard-pressed to come here and not find something to do. It’s the convergence of like-minds and bodies.”

Following a full day on some of the country’s most spectacular roads and trails, festival-goers can cool off in one of the regions many lakes or rivers, or recharge in town by indulging in Bend’s renowned craft beer and culinary scene. Central Oregon’s Bend Radio Group will be mixing alternative and indie rock beats up on the mountain, and locally crafted 10 Barrel Brewing Co. will have beer on tap to quench over-21 thirsts. The festival centerpiece is a Saturday evening party held in conjunction with the elite twilight Cross Cascades cyclocross race, with locally brewed beer, fine eats and plenty of beats.

2019 EVENT SCHEDULE

Friday, September 13

10am-5pm — Expo/media day

3pm — Dirt Freehub Bike Orienteering clinic

2-6pm — Packet Pickup

Saturday, September 14

8am — Group road ride Bend to Mt. Bachelor

8am — XC MTB race

10am-12pm — Ladies All-Ride/Men’s Grit MTB Skills Clinic

10am-2pm — Gravel Grinder (short and long course)

12-3pm — Climbing

1pm — DH MTB race

2-4pm — Ladies All-Ride/Men’s Grit MTB Skills Clinic

4–6:30pm — Elite Twilight Climbing

5–7pm — Elite Twilight ‘Cross Cascades’ Cyclocross race

Sunday, September 15

8am — Group road ride Bend to Mt. Bachelor

8am — 5k/10k trail running

10am-12pm — Ladies All-Ride/Men’s Grit MTB Skills Clinic

10am — Family run/walk

10am — Cyclocross races (all categories)

1pm — Kids Enduro MTB race

1:30pm — Balance Bike race

12-2pm — Climbing

3pm — Ladies All-Ride/Men’s Grit Mt. Bachelor to Bend MTB Ride

3-5pm — Climbing

Registration for all events opens on Friday, August 2 on the Outdoor City USA website at outdoorcityusa.com