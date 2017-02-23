Muse Conference: Gathering Inspiration from Around the Globe

(Photo above: Ruth Williamson interviews Ily Logeais | all photography by Thomas & Velo Photography)

Highlights: Muse Film Series, Muse Art Show, Main Conference & Muse Hub



The 5th annual Muse Conference, slated for March 2-5 in downtown Bend features workshops, salons, film series, art show and speakers. From global activists Rainn Wilson and Holiday Reinhorn who lead girls’ empowerment work in Haiti to a couple of “radical feminist nuns,” this year’s conference brings together a wide variety of artists, authors, actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, activists and social change leaders to celebrate International Women’s Day and kick off Women’s History Month.

Amanda Stuermer, World Muse founder, said, “over the past few years, our programs have doubled in size. We reach thousands locally and globally through our programming, events, travel, and grants. We believe this work is more important than ever, and we believe this year’s Muse Conference is more necessary than ever. We will be featuring more male voices on the stage to emphasize the need for all of us to work together for positive social change.”

The four-day conference schedule includes a Film Series on Thursday, Salon Series and First Friday Art Show on Friday, the Conference, Muse Reception and Dinner on Saturday and a special Workshop and Community Yoga Class on Sunday. Events take place at The Tower Theatre and Muse Hub (Liberty Theater) in downtown Bend.

The schedule includes:

Thursday, March 2, 4-8:30pm – Early Registration and Film Series at the Muse Hub (Liberty Theater)

Friday, March 3 – 9 am-5pm – Muse Salon Series, 5:30-7:30 pm – Muse Art Show at the Muse Hub (Liberty Theater)

Saturday, March 4 – 9 am-5:30pm – Muse Conference Day at the Tower Theatre; Muse Reception and Dinner following

Sunday, March 5 – 9am-11pm – Muse Workshop, 3-4:30pm – Muse Yoga Class at Muse Hub (Liberty Theater)

Tickets, which can be purchased online now, range in price from $10 for Salon events to $375 for an All-Access Conference Pass.

SAMPLING OF THE ESTEEMED PRESENTERS:

Wade Davis — Former NFL player is a thought leader, writer, public speaker, and educator on gender, race, and orientation equality. Davis played for the Tennessee Titans, the Washington Redskins, and the Seattle Seahawks, as well as for two different teams within the NFL Europe league.

Julie Lewis — 30-year HIV survivor and mother to Grammy award winning producer, Ryan Lewis, believes in the power of educating, encouraging action, volunteerism and compassion to further the quality of life and health options for all individuals. With this passion and dedication, she and the Lewis family founded the 30/30 Project

Holiday Reinhorn & Rainn Wilson – Author Holiday and husband Actor Wilson (Dwight from The Office) founded Lidé Haiti in 2013 as an educational initiative in rural Haiti that uses the arts and literacy to empower at-risk adolescent girls and help them transition into school or vocational training.

Sister Simones Campbell has served as executive director of NETWORK since 2004. In Washington, she lobbies on issues that help “mend the gaps” in income and wealth in the U.S., focused specifically on how they disproportionately affect people of color and women. She has led four cross-country “Nuns on the Bus” trips.

Shireen Ahmed is a sports activist, a freelance writer and a public speaker who focuses on Muslim women, and the intersections of racism and misogyny in sports. Her work has been featured and discussed in various media outlets.

Muse Conference, held each year in Bend, is based on the belief that women hold enormous potential as catalysts for change in their lives, in their communities, and in the world. Muse is hosted by World Muse, a registered non-profit that believes women and girls can change the world. World Muse offers year-round programming including in-school, after-school and summer camp opportunities for women.

