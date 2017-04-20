Mustangs to the Rescue Invites Community to Mustangs Matter: A Family Fun-Raiser at New Location in Bend, Oregon

Mustangs to the Rescue (MTTR) will be holding the Mustangs Matter – A Family Fun-Raiser event to celebrate their successful move to Bend. The event will be held on Sunday, April 23 from 11am to 4pm at the new facility at 21680 McGilvray Road, Bend.

According to MTTR the organization is 100 percent dependent on community donations, sponsorships and our wonderful volunteers. With the recent move to Bend, they invite the community to come see the new location and learn more about what they do. With your help, MTTR can continue to serve the many needs of our local and extended equine community and provide a safe home for rescued horses.

The event is open to the public and families are welcome. MTTR will be holding a Tack Sale, Silent Auction, Natural Horsemanship Demonstrations with MTTR horses, live music and food. All proceeds raised at the event will benefit MTTR.

For additional information contact MTTR at 541-330-8943 or info@mustangstotherescue.org.

The mission of Mustangs To The Rescue, an all-breed, all-volunteer, 501c3 non-profit equine rescue, is to positively impact the community we serve by supporting horses, their owners and potential owners, with assistance, resources and educational opportunities, thus improving the lives of horses and humans in our community.