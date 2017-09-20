Nama’STAY: Yoga With Your Dog & Silent Auction

Dog and family friendly event, fundraiser for Street Dog Hero, to be held September 24 from 8:30am-12pm at the Athletic Club of Bend

Join Street Dog Hero, a local non-profit dog rescue, for a guided DOGA (yoga

with your dog) session on Sunday, September 24 at the Athletic Club of Bend! There will be a large silent auction with amazing gifts from all over Bend, and fun booths and activities for both families and dogs alike to enjoy. Participants can register online at www.streetdogheroDOGA.eventbrite.com or buy tickets at the door.

The Nama’STAY: Yoga With Your Dog event is sponsored by Bend Pet Express, Sullivan Orthodontics and Brookswood Animal Clinic and 100% of all proceeds will go directly towards helping Street Dog Hero rescue and re-home dogs.

The event will be held at the Athletic Club of Bend in a fenced-in, grassy area. Certified yoga instructor Bridget Evans, from Groove Yoga, will take people and their pups through a yoga practice suitable for all ages and levels of experience.

“This event is all about having fun and raising money for Bend’s new local dog rescue,” says Marianne Cox, the founder of Street Dog Hero. “Many of our rescue pups from around the world will be there to greet people, and we’ll even have some of our newly rescued dogs from Houston, TX available for adoption.”

Come with or without a dog and bring a yoga mat or blanket if you’d like to participate in the DOGA session.

Activities run from 8:30am–noon, with the guided DOGA class beginning at 10am. The silent auction will close at 11am, so be sure to get there early to score some awesome goodies.

Street Dog Hero

Street Dog Hero is a volunteer-run 501c3 non-profit organization (Federal ID: 82-0916174) that was founded in March 2017 and is based out of Bend. The rescue operates to help street dogs around the world by providing rescue and transportation, medical services, adoption services, awareness, and education. Since their first rescue on April 1, 2017, Street Dog Hero has saved 94 dogs from Mexico, the Virgin Island, South Korea and Texas.

“Our current focus is helping dogs displaced by Hurricane Harvey,” says founder Marianne Cox. “By helping to clear out the dogs that were in Texas shelters before Harvey hit, we’re allowing those shelters to focus all their efforts on caring for the surplus of dogs that will be coming into their facilities in the coming weeks and reuniting lost pets with their owners.”

For event schedule and tickets, visit www.streetdogheroDOGA.eventbrite.com.

www.streetdoghero.org | streetdoghero@gmail.com | 501c3 Non-Profit