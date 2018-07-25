Need a Business Boost? Make Visual Content Your Social Media Weapon

The average brain is wired to process visual content nearly 60,000 times faster than a single text. In fact, people are able to remember 65% of visual information, even after three days, according to a study by Brain Rules. Without some sort of image, your audience will only remember 10% of that data compared to information.

With over 2 million blog posts published every day, it takes more than just a simple message to attract the market. You need to start creating unique content that stands out from the competition and is also useful for the audience. One of the most successful ways of doing this is to make visual content a social media weapon for your business.

Make Social Media a Digital Advertisement

Content like images, infographics, and videos are visually appealing and easy to digest. These are the things that will make people want to stop and read your post rather than the same old marketing taglines. In fact, 41.5% of marketers believe that original visuals will perform best and help your marketing efforts. This means you should put your most vital information and takeaways in a visual.

Boost Business Facebook with Engaging Images

Most businesses are active on Facebook, however many of them struggle to make an impact. Sharing related images like gifs, videos, visual quotes, memes, and other visual content are easy to use as they encourage engagement on Facebook. However, you cannot use just any image as most have strict terms of using them.

The good news is that there is plenty of visual content out there. So how do you make compelling visuals of your own? Just as you would with any content – it requires time and skill. Use visual content that resonates with your audience.

Optimize Traffic with Pinterest

Next to Facebook, Pinterest is the 2nd largest driver of traffic from social media. With over 70 million users, now is the time to consider building a business presence on Pinterest. There are two ways to can do this:

Strategize your content on the web – encouraging others to pin and share Build a Pinterest business account and start pinning

Don’t give everything away on your image. Instead, add useful information to provide context. Ultimately, you will want users to visit your website for more information, whether it is an article, review, more tips, or to purchase a product.

Using Instagram for Marketing

Today, Instagram has over 150 million users – making it be the most-used platform for sharing photos. It allows savvy marketers to share videos and photos with their followers as well as build an impressive audience online. Yet, only 5% of start-ups and businesses have embraced Instagram – not knowing how to use it for their competitive advantage. If your business targets today’s millennials and generation x, then Instagram is the platform to market your business. Creating branded content allows you to gain more reach on social media by altering and recycling visual content used on Instagram for other social platforms.

What Does Visual Content Mean For Your Business?

As visuals are a vital part of a marketing campaign, they have the power to lure and retain your target market. In fact, 38% of marketers say that posting social media is the most important part of strategy content for their business, according to the Social Media Examiner. Another study claims that people pay attention to image-carried information and tend to ignore decorative images.

To catch the viewer’s attention, you need to choose images that provide a form of valuable content such as charts and graphs. Not only will they help the audience understand your stats but also memorize the information provided.