NeighborImpact, Central Oregon Residents Reflect on Building Strong Communities During NeighborWorks Week 

This week, residents and volunteers will improve their community as part of a weeklong celebration of neighborhood improvement activities nationally recognized as NeighborWorks Week. During NeighborWorks Week (June 6-13). NeighborImpact and other NeighborWorks organizations across the country will focus on community change and awareness around homeownership. These efforts and conversations demonstrate the value of neighbors helping neighbors.

In celebration of NeighborWorks Week, NeighborImpact will launch a virtual, live and interactive homebuyer workshop series.

Shortage of available housing has made homeownership increasingly difficult for Central Oregonians — particularly for those living paycheck to paycheck. NeighborImpact’s HomeSource homebuyer workshop series will provide participants with the information and skills they need to prepare for homeownership. The workshops will give them opportunities to prepare a spending plan; learn ways to find and work with the right professionals; understand loans and down payment assistance options; and more. The virtual, live, interactive course will be taught by the same certified instructor who teaches the in-person classes. Professional guest speakers from various related industries (such as bank lenders, brokers, real estate agents and more) will share their unique expertise navigating the home buying process in our community. The virtual series comes at a time uniquely situated to help individuals take advantage of historically low interest rates.

NeighborImpact is part of the national NeighborWorks network, an affiliation of nearly 250 nonprofit organizations located in every state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. In fiscal year 2019, the NeighborWorks network provided 457,200 housing and counseling services; owned and managed 173,700 rental homes; and created 47,100 jobs. The NeighborWorks network was founded and is supported by NeighborWorks America, which creates opportunities for people to live in affordable homes, improve their lives and strengthen their communities.

NeighborImpact is a private nonprofit governed by a board of directors drawn from across the community. Since 1985, NeighborImpact has led the region in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The organization helps meet the basic needs of Central Oregonians, build economic security and shape a community where everyone thrives, with the guiding philosophy of Supporting People and Strengthening Communities.

NeighborImpact’s HomeSource program offers services and access to resources that help people understand, grow and protect their financial life, from their first savings to homeownership. A wide range of HomeSource services cover budgeting, saving, investing, improving credit, setting financial goals and overcoming challenges, home buying, home preservation, foreclosure prevention, reverse mortgage, mortgage assistance and goal-oriented matched savings.

For more information about NeighborImpact’s HomeSource program or the homebuyer workshop series, please visit neighborimpact.org/housing-help/home-buyer-coaching.

As an essential business providing essential services to disadvantaged individuals in Central Oregon, NeighborImpact will continue to serve all three counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Those needing assistance may access services via telephone and online or in person in Bend, Redmond and Madras.

For updates on NeighborImpact’s response to COVID-19, visit: neighborimpact.org/coronavirus-response.

neighborimpact.org