NeighborImpact Head Start Children Honor Kaylee Sawyer in Bend, Oregon

(Photo courtesy of Neighborhood Impact)

KK Readers, a foundation in memory of Kaylee Sawyer, will honor Sawyer’s birthday on March 2 at an event that will benefit the children of NeighborImpact’s Head Start Program. Sawyer shares her birthday with Dr. Seuss and, like Dr. Seuss, she was passionate about children and wanted to be a teacher.

“Kaylee was at Bright Beginnings as a preschool student years ago and some staff who worked with her at Bright Beginnings are now employees of NeighborImpact Head Start. Her family wants to provide a book to each child in Head Start on her birthday each year to honor her remembrance,” said Kim Snow, associate director of NeighborImpact Head Start.

“Kaylee’s family has been collaborating with NeighborImpact for a few months on how to get a new book into the homes of our children and families. The goal is to provide 500 copies of Oh the Places You Will Go by Dr. Seuss.”

Volunteers close to the family will be coming to every Head Start classroom in Deschutes and Crook Counties to read the book and donate it to classroom libraries and provide one book to each child to take home. NeighborImpact Head Start is having a “pajama themed” day at every site and serving green eggs and ham!

NeighborImpact Head Start has 24 classrooms and currently enrolls 451 children in Crook and Deschutes counties who will benefit from this event. Head Start serves children and families meeting the poverty guidelines and often children do not have home libraries of books.

Media is welcome to attend the event at the following location:

Location: South Bend Head Start

60850 Brosterhous Road

Bend, Oregon 97701

Date: Thursday, March 2nd

Time: Morning classes, volunteers will be reading from 10:15-10:45.

Afternoon classes, volunteers will be reading from 12:45-1:15.

For more information or for media to make arrangements to attend, contact Kim Snow at 541-323-6528 or 541- 280-7534 or kims@neighborimpact.org. Due to Head Start regulations, only children with photo releases will be allowed to be photographed and all guests of the event will need to sign in with Head Start Staff.

www.neighborimpact.org