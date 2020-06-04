NeighborImpact HomeSource Launches Free Financial Resilience Video Series 

As a part of the program’s response to coronavirus, NeighborImpact’s HomeSource program has launched a series of free educational videos.

Prior to the coronavirus health crisis, NeighborImpact’s HomeSource program offered face-to-face group financial education classes and counseling. To protect the health of staff and clients and to comply with physical distancing requirements, the program has already shifted to online, live classes; online, live asset building workshops; and one-on-one distance counseling with individual clients. Now, HomeSource has added informational videos to its digital repertoire.

The videos include interviews with outside experts on topics such as help for small business owners through the CARES Act, as well as information about forbearance, tenants’ rights and creating emergency budgets for circumstances such as COVID-19. Topics relating to financial resiliency help earners survive a variety of emergencies, including pandemics.

HomeSource clients who have participated in these online classes have expressed their appreciation, if not their preference, for this option. They save fuel and travel time formerly required to attend classes in person.

COVID-19 has changed service delivery, and HomeSource has adopted strategies, quickly, to ensure consistent access to financial capacity building tools.

Those interested in viewing the video series can do so at youtube.com/NeighborImpact541, where new videos are uploaded weekly.

As an essential business providing essential services to disadvantaged individuals in Central Oregon, NeighborImpact will continue to serve all three counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Those needing assistance may access services via telephone and online or in person in Bend, Redmond and Madras.

For updates on NeighborImpact’s response to COVID-19, visit: neighborimpact.org/coronavirus-response

neighborimpact.org