NeighborImpact & Local Governments Secure More Than $2.3 Million for Community Development

In a reflection of the organization’s mission to “support people and strengthen communities,” NeighborImpact has secured a total of more than $2.3 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds in support of community facilities and public infrastructure for Central Oregon cities and counties.

The CDBG program provides grant funds to cities and counties to upgrade public infrastructure, develop community facilities and provide essential services to its citizens and workforce — but applying for CDBG funding can be complex and time-consuming. That’s where NeighborImpact comes in.

NeighborImpact provides services in consulting, writing and administering Community Development Block Grants to cities and counties in Central Oregon. The first application was taken on by the organization on behalf of the City of Prineville, whose senior center was in desperate need of repairs and safety upgrades.

Problems with the facility included minor leaking of the roof and windows, entries that did not meet ADA standards, unsafe and crumbling external ramps that were uncovered and unprotected from the weather, HVAC problems that resulted in uncomfortable temperatures throughout the building, outdated kitchen appliances and food preparation equipment, uneven/unsafe flooring and major problems with the parking lot. Combined, these issues created unsafe conditions for the senior population accessing services.

NeighborImpact successfully secured a grant in 2017 to provide the center with a new roof, HVAC replacement, new floors, new kitchen equipment, new safe, ADA-compliant covered exterior entry ramps, parking lot repaving and stormwater improvements, lighting fixture replacements and other building upgrades. When the construction costs of the project turned out to be more than expected, NeighborImpact successfully secured additional CDBG money in 2019 for the project, bringing a total of $1.5 million to the Prineville facility.

In a separate project this year, NeighborImpact secured an additional $400,000 in CDBG funding to support a regional housing preservation revolving loan program for rural residents of Central Oregon. The grant was awarded to the City of Prineville, but the program will be operated by NeighborImpact and available to low- and moderate-income homeowners within all non-metropolitan areas of the region (outside of Bend and Redmond). The funds will be used to repair and upgrade owner-occupied housing, including health and safety repairs, plumbing, electrical, HVAC, roof, siding and other needed repairs.

Also secured this year through NeighborImpact assistance, $471,735 of CDBG funding was awarded to the City of Madras to upgrade the city’s water delivery system. The city updated its Water Master Plan in 2015 and through the planning effort discovered that a large part of its system was undersized and in need of replacement. The CDBG-funded project will engineer the replacement and upsizing of old, undersized water main lines within certain areas of the city.

The nonprofit will continue to offer services in consulting, writing and administering Community Development Block Grants and would like to encourage interested cities and counties to contact NeighborImpact Deputy Executive Director of Strategy and Operations Andrew Spreadborough at (541) 323-6508 or Andrews@neighborimpact.org.

neighborimpact.org