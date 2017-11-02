NeighborImpact’s Weatherization Program Offers Services for Rural Mobile Home Owners & Renters

(Photo courtesy of NeighborImpact)

The NeighborImpact Weatherization Program is now offering repair services for income-qualified mobile home owners and renters. Free services may include:

⦁ Health and safety repairs

⦁ Electrical and plumbing repairs

⦁ Leaky roof repairs

⦁ Floor, deck, or siding repairs

⦁ Heating repair or replacement

NeighborImpact’s Weatherization program received funding through the Meyer Memorial Trust to expand professional weatherization services to mobile homes in Crook and Jefferson Counties and in rural areas of Deschutes County. The purpose of this program is to increase the energy efficiency of homes for cooler summers, warmer winters and lower energy bills.

The grant funding for this project was awarded by the Meyer Memorial Trust as part of their Affordable Housing Initiative. The initiative aims to strengthen the long-term health and sustainability of Oregon’s existing affordable housing and preserve rural manufactured homes. “Meyer is glad to support program’s like NeighborImpact,” says Michael Parkhurst, Affordable Housing Initiative Program Officer at Meyer Memorial Trust. “We have learned that timely repairs can be a cost-effective way to help homeowners stay in their homes, live in better comfort and health within a community, and even sometimes can help prevent a slide into homelessness.”

Those interested in participating in the program are encouraged to visit the NeighborImpact website for eligibility information at www.neighborimpact.org/services/home-weatherization-grants or call 541-504-5664. For Weatherization program information or information on the Meyer Memorial Trust funding, please call Ken Hanna, Weatherization Manager, at 541-504-5664.

About NeighborImpact

Since 1985, NeighborImpact has been a leader in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Jefferson and Deschutes County. The agency offers a diversity of services meeting basic human needs for food and shelter, while enriching people’s lives by providing access to increased education, skills, and hope for the future. NeighborImpact is a private nonprofit organization that receives federal, state and local grants, foundation grants, and donations from individuals and businesses in our community. To learn more about NeighborImpact please visit www.neighborimpact.org.