Networking ConnectW Style

Do you long to be part of an active community offering a way to connect and network with dynamic women from different walks of life? Then you owe it to yourself to check out ConnectW.

ConnectW is not industry exclusive, so no matter what you do, you’ll be welcomed. ConnectW’s guests are made to feel comfortable from the moment they walk in at 5pm for pre-dinner networking. The schmoozing doesn’t stop after an hour—it just gets more intimate. Over dinner you get to introduce yourself to the other seven women at your table and trade business cards before the monthly program starts.

And what a program! The lineup for the next six months—which includes activist attorney Erin Brokovich—is as follows:

August 22 – Marcia Morgan, How Women Experience Dream Drain

September 19 – Sharon Lacey, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Dementia

October (date tbd) – Meet the Candidates for Midterm Elections

November 7 – Renee Nelson, Starting Life Over after 40 and Dealing with Millenials

January 16, 2019 – Erin Brockovich!

If you’re ready to mix business with pleasure, dinner meetings on the third Wednesday of most months (date fluctuates) serve as our primary business group gathering and also offer marketing opportunities. Meetings are held from 5-8pm at Central Oregon Community College (COCC)’s Wile Center, 2600 NW College Way, in Bend (unless otherwise noted).

You can get your meeting ticket online at connectw.org/events/category/connectw-events/monthly-meetings. ConnectW also offers less structured gatherings over lunch on the second Thursday, called Munch n Mingle, as well as monthly Cocktail Connections.

ConnectW annual dues are $175 a year. For more information, check out connectw.org or come visit in person. You can attend two meetings without being a member, but ConnectW is pretty sure you’ll want to join right away. After all, where else are you going to find such a blend of business opportunities, networking, friendship and fun?

