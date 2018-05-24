New Campground Concessionaire to Manage Campgrounds for the Forest next January

Beginning next year, the Deschutes National Forest has chosen Deschutes Recreation to operate as a campground concessionaire on the forest.

The Deschutes National Forest selected Deschutes Recreation, a subsidiary of Northwest Land Management, to manage Forest Service campgrounds beginning January 1, 2019 through December 2024. The Deschutes National Forest will work with Deschutes Recreation to ensure the transition of management is smooth and visitors enjoy their experience in forest campgrounds.

Of the 80 campgrounds on the Deschutes National Forest, 69 will be included in the new permit. Campgrounds on the Newberry National Volcanic Monument including: Chief Paulina, Cinder Hill, East Lake, Little Crater, Newberry Group, Ogden Group, Paulina Lake, Prairie and McKay Crossing will return to being operated by the employees and volunteers of the Deschutes National Forest on January 1, 2019. Two campgrounds on the Sisters Ranger District will be managed under a cooperative agreement.

The Deschutes National Forest has been using concessionaires in some campgrounds since the 1990s. Most permit terms are either five or ten years in length. At the end of each permit term the concessionaire opportunity is advertised to the public and a panel of neutral Forest Service employees select the best candidate for the next permit based on their bids package materials and references. The previous concessionaire permit was held by Hoodoo Recreation.