New Complex Promotes Vibrant Lifestyle for Seniors

(Poolside patio at The Alexander | Photo courtesy of The Alexander)

Four-Story Facility in Bend Features Fitness, Rooftop Deck & Varied Dining

A premier new senior independent living community embracing a range of enriching lifestyle options has been unveiled in Northeast Bend, with a focus on offering as wide a variety of amenities as possible to stimulate mind and body.

The 136-unit, four-story apartment complex, known as The Alexander, is constructed in a winged X-shape to maximize multiple views for residents throughout the complex and includes an indoor pool, spa, fitness center and yoga and Pilates studios, as well as a salon, theater, rooftop deck with firepits and a variety of dining area options — from casual bistro-style eatery to finer fare in the third floor “ALX” Restaurant.

Built by BPM Senior Living of Portland, the 200,000 sq. ft. facility, located on a seven-acre site off Watt Way close to the St. Charles Medical campus, features several distinct floorplan options including studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom layouts, ranging from 410-1,475 sq. ft. and a sliding scale of rents, designed to appeal to a variety of tastes.

Unit rental rates also include food and beverage credit, bi-weekly housekeeping and access to amenities and common areas.

General contractor for the project was Bowen Development Construction (BDC Construction, a division of BPM Real Estate Group) and it was designed by Ankrom Moisan Architecture of Portland.

BPM President and COO Dan Lamey said lease-up activity was brisk and already ahead of management expectations, adding, “Our CEO and owner Walter Bowen, who has been a pioneer in the creation of vibrant senior living communities for over 30 years, noticed a few years ago that there had been no newer higher-end development of this type in Bend for some time.

“He is a big fan of the area, and we have brought experience honed on building and operating multiple projects in every sector to refine the template and put as much thought as possible into how to deliver a dynamic living environment at The Alexander through its range of amenities

“Mr. Bowen’s concept embodies his vision for the 55 and over community to have opportunities to re-energize their lives. There are a lot of dimensions to The Alexander life, including wellness and how important that is, from the physical to emotional and spiritual realms.

“A lot of our residents would be in the active category and still thoroughly enjoying activities such as skiing and hiking, and we also promote interaction with the environment in one of the world’s most beautiful places.

“As far as dining goes, we want it to be a celebration at The Alexander, with a focus on fresh, seasonal, local ingredients, a phenomenal chef to head the team and a host of appetizing dining options, from the full-service restaurant and inviting bistro to the bar/lounge and handy convenience market for fare on-the-go.

“Residents can also take advantage of our planned activities, or tap a concierge service for a custom adventure, or take part in group fitness and enrichment classes.

“We’re also all about offering a social life that’s fun, exciting and good for our residents’ well-being. There’s the game room and theater-style seating for group movie night. Or the rooftop deck and fire pits for sharing some wine and watching the sunset.

“When you call The Alexander home, you’ll be surrounded by caring and helpful staff dedicated to anticipating your needs while you enjoy the peace-of-mind and relaxation that comes from having access to resort-style amenities every day.”

General Manager for The Alexander, Teri Cilley, added, “The quality and beauty of the Alexander Bend makes it a luxury independent senior living community unlike any other in Bend.”

“Our focus is to provide thoughtful attention and great customer service to our valued residents.”

A Grand Opening celebration for the new facility is scheduled for Friday, October 25 from 10am to 4pm.

thealexanderbend.com • 541-330-6000

The Alexander

1125 NE Watt Way, Bend • thealexanderbend.com

Property Developer: BDC Development, LLC

Property Owner: BDC Bend, LLC

Contractor: BDC Construction, LLC

Project Cost: $50M

Sitework Start: May 2017

Completion: September 2019

Square Footage: 205,000

Amenities: Café, grab and go store, full-service beauty salon, indoor pool and spa, full exercise and fitness room, multiple living room areas, massage room, sauna, barbershop, game room, full dining room with commercial kitchen, full bar/lounge, living room theater, conference room, library, activity room, rooftop deck and observation area.

Financing: Union Bank — Construction Loan

Senior Project Manager: Anthony Silvestrini

Site Project Manager/Superintendent: Ken Scott

Architect: Ankrom, Moisan

Principal Architect: Gunnar Lungus

Structural Engineer: SFA Design Group, LLC

Civil Engineer: Parametrix Engineering

Mechanical Engineer: AME Design Group

Interior Design: Winn Winn Interiors, LLC

Landscaping: Schlesinger & Associates, LLC, Aspen Landscaping contractor

Subcontractors and Suppliers:

AM-1Roofing, Bar green Ellingson, Baxter Builders, Bend Heating & Sheetmetal, Carlson Sign, CCI Bend, Daniel Sweeney Construction, Emerald Door & Glass, Commercial Metal Products, Concept Closets, Cost Less Carpet, Future Tech, General Builder’s Supply, Hickman, Williams & Assoc., Best Vue Blinds, Mike’s Fence Center, RC Strong Construction, Shamrock NW, Specialized Pool Service, TBA Construction, Teck Plumbing, The Chariot Group, Ultra Quiet Floors, Western States Fire Protection, Winn-Winn Interiors