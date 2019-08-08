New Crook County Jail in Prineville Open for Business

(Movement of inmates to the new facility | Photo courtesy of Crook County Sheriff’s Office)

Crook County Sheriff John Gautney recently announced that after many weeks of waiting, the new Crook County Jail is finally open for business. At 6pm on August 5, all inmates were moved from the old Crook County Jail, walked across the street and were processed into the new Crook County Jail. The entire process took about two hours until everyone was processed and lodged in the new facility.

This was a historical event for Crook County with the closing of the old facility that has been used as a jail since 1968. The new facility is a modern facility with technology to assist Corrections Staff with safety and security of the facility and staff, as well as the inmates.

The inmates currently housed in the historic Crook County Jail got to be the first in the new jail. We will continue to operate with those inmates while staff adjusts to the new facility before bringing over the inmates housed in the Jefferson County Jail. Over the next few weeks, we will be housing all Crook County inmates in the new facility.

This has been long overdue for Crook County and the community should be proud of this new facility that you have provided for.

jail.crookcountysheriff.org