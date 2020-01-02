New Daily Direct Flights from Redmond to Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco Beginning

On January 7, 2020, Alaska Airlines will add two new daily direct flights to Los Angeles and San Diego. The new service to San Diego will be the tenth non-stop destination offered at Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM). Alaska will also increase its daily service to San Francisco beginning March 19, 2020, bringing its total direct flights to 12 a day.

Redmond Airport Director Zachary Bass stated, “Increased commercial air service options is good news for Central Oregon travelers. In the long run, when you see competition in the market, you will usually see fares decrease.”

Currently, Alaska offers flights from Redmond direct to Portland and Seattle, making up more than 40 percent of all commercial flights at the Central Oregon airport. “We have a lot of dedicated customers in Central Oregon and we’re excited to offer even more non-stops between vibrant Pacific Northwest communities and our growing hubs in California,” said Brett Catlin, Alaska Airlines managing director of capacity planning and alliances.

Bass stated that 2019 was a year of growth at RDM. “The Airport is now exceeding a million passengers per year. As we continue to bring on new destinations and increase air service options for Central Oregon passengers without having to drive over the mountains, we remain committed to providing quality customer service, and retaining RDM’s unique characteristics and small-town feel.”

According to Alaska Airlines, the new routes will be served by Alaska’s 76-seat Embraer 175 jets, offering premium and first-class seating and many in-flight amenities, such as a fresh, seasonal food and beverage menu, movies and TV shows available for viewing on personal devices, free texting and Wi-Fi connectivity for purchase.

For flight times, information and reservations, visit alaskaair.com. Additional airport, airline and travel information can be found online at flyrdm.com.

flyrdm.com • alaskaair.com