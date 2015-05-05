New Horse Expo Hits the High Desert

The Oregon Horse Country Foundation announced their first fund-raising event, High Desert Horse Expo opening May 8. The Foundation plans to hold the Expo annually each spring. The High Desert Horse Expo at the Deschutes County Expo Center will showcase over 110 vendors and feature workshops and seminars presented by regional professionals.

“Central Oregon has not had a horse expo and it should be recognized as a community rich in farms, barns, equine industry professionals and pleasure riders. The Expo will celebrate their passion for all things equine and bring into focus the importance of helping our neighbors. The funds raised at the Expo will contribute to the Foundation’s scholarships and grants program,” said Foundation President Teri LeVine. “We are very excited that the event is gaining such momentum and support. The vendor booths are nearly sold out and plans for 2016 are already being developed.”

Clinicians are being planned for next year’s Expo, plus breed demonstrations. Pat FitzGerald, event sponsor and owner of FitzGerald Corrals, noted, “This Expo is big deal! Folks in Central Oregon have had to travel to Albany or Vancouver, Washington, to attend a horse-centric event. I’m looking forward to building more connections in the high desert and helping to expand the event in 2016,” adds LeVine.

There will also be a Ribbon Cutting hosted by the Redmond Chamber at 2pm on opening day May 8, door prizes throughout the event, and a special recognition of Mothers (in honor of Mother’s Day) on Saturday.

Entry to the Expo is $5 per person; children 12 and under are free. 2-for-1 coupons are available at local merchants all over Central Oregon. Parking is free.

www.HighDesertHorseExpo.com

Event Director, Brandi (Hereford) Ebner

Brandi@HighDesertHorseExpo.com

503-682-0411 x103.

The Oregon Horse Country Foundation (OHCF) is an IRS 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization. OHCF supports students and professionals seeking to advance their equine industry education and skills, research that benefits Oregon’s equine owners and businesses and supports other “heroes” of the equine world. Heroes who work to rescue abandoned horses, introduce riding to under-privileged children, offer riding therapy to veterans, create feed-banks and make so many other vital and valuable contributions to our community. The Foundation achieves this through fund-raising programs, sponsorships and donor support. Donations are tax deductible (as allowed by law) and support OHCF’s scholarships and grants programs, research and operations.