New On-Line Reporting For Graffiti & Extensive Litter Prepared by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office

(Photo courtesy of Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office)

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office announce a new way to report incidents of graffiti and extensive litter in Deschutes County.

Inmate work crews have been actively out in the community over the past couple weeks painting over and removing graffiti from various buildings and walls. They have been cleaning up large collections of litter from property throughout Deschutes County.

So far this program has been very successful so we are now asking the public for their help. If you are aware of any specific locations where a building, fence or wall has been vandalized with graffiti we would like to know about it. Or, if you are aware of vacant property which has been littered extensively and is of need of cleanup, we would like to know about those locations also. Extensive litter is defined as being a large amount of trash or litter that would require an inmate work crew to clean up.

Most graffiti vandalism goes unreported for weeks or months and can lead to the decline of a neighborhood and/or increased criminal activity. Graffiti removed within a few days has been shown to significantly reduce the chance of reoccurrence.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office sees the benefit in removing graffiti and litter in Deschutes County and the benefit all citizens and visitors receive from this effort.

Visit https://sheriff.deschutes.org/ and click on Reporting Graffiti under Quicklinks on our main page for more information.

Contact Info:

William_Bailey@Deschutes.org