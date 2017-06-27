New Oregon Business Alliance for Climate Launched

With climate change already impacting Oregon industry, private sector leaders from across the state are joining forces to ensure business has a strong role in solutions-based, economically viable climate policy. Led by Alliance chair Tom Kelly of Neil Kelly Company, the new Oregon Business Alliance for Climate (the Alliance) will highlight Oregon’s clean energy business.

Kelly, along with Jim Bernau and Steve Clem, representing founding members Willamette Valley Vineyards and Skanska USA, respectively, helped launch the Alliance.

“The Business Alliance for Climate is specifically focused on Oregon’s clean energy economy, including carbon pricing options, that will make the most sense for statewide business interests,” Kelly said. “A well-planned carbon pricing system in Oregon will reduce the cost of doing business through fuel and energy savings while resulting in more good paying clean energy jobs, including much needed rural jobs, and cleaner air.”

Mission: Oregon business and industry leaders supporting collaborative policy and business engagements aimed at promoting investment, job creation and competitiveness by leveraging carbon pricing to invest in the state’s clean energy economy.

Contact Info:

Please contact Gina Williams, Alliance Communications, at 360-606-8489 or email at gina@orbizclimate.org.