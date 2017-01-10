New Organization Slated to Help Households Prepare for Disasters: Bend & Beyond

Central Oregon grass-roots citizen-based organization is forming to enable households and neighborhoods prepare for disasters and emergencies.

Attend the organizing meeting, Saturday, January 21, 2– 4pm at East Bend Public Library Meeting Room on Hwy 20 across from Costco. Address: 62080 Dean Swift Rd, Bend, OR 97701

Volunteers are needed to help develop, publicize and deliver neighborhood disaster preparedness seminars this coming spring. They will localize pre-developed Powerpoint and video content from FEMA and other sources.

People are needed who can review the content and make it relevant to Central Oregon. Other activities include presenting the seminar content, serving on a panel of experts and providing post-seminar assistance to those with special needs as well as people who can handle the logistics of seminars including posting flyers, greeters, room set-up and tear-down.

For more information or to RSVP disasterseminars@bendbroadband.com

541- 848-3600

Kim Muinch

Project Manager