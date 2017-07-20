New Report Shows Oregonians Saved $396 Million on Energy Bills in 2016

Energy Trust of Oregon announced its 2016 annual results, including cutting $396 million from participating customers’ utility bills. In 2016, the nonprofit organization exceeded its electric and natural gas energy-efficiency goals and supported the installation of a record 1,200 customer-owned residential solar systems.

With cash incentives, information and a network of 2,400 contractors and allied professionals, Energy Trust helped homeowners, renters, businesses, manufacturers, farmers and ranchers at more than 80,000 locations across the state cut costs with affordable, energy-saving installations.

“Oregonians might be surprised to learn how much economic activity results from making smart energy choices,” said Michael Colgrove, executive director, Energy Trust. “When people spend less on energy, they can spend more on their families, homes and businesses—freeing up resources that flow into communities, creating jobs and boosting wages. By investing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, Energy Trust has spurred $5.7 billion in local economic activity since 2002.”

Energy Trust works closely with utilities to ensure customers have access to clean energy programs. Energy Trust programs are available to 1.6 million utility customers of Portland General Electric, Pacific Power, NW Natural, Cascade Natural Gas and Avista.

Energy Trust investments have kept 20 million tons of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere — equal to removing 3.5 million cars from Oregon roads for a year. Since 2002, Oregonians working with Energy Trust have saved and generated enough energy to power 564,000 average Oregon homes and heat another 100,000 homes — equal the output of an entire power plant.

Central Oregon residents, businesses benefited from clean energy at more than 5,600 locations

In 2016, Central Oregon customers of Pacific Power and Cascade Natural Gas invested in energy-efficient and renewable energy upgrades at more than 5,600 homes and businesses.

In the Deschutes River Basin, Energy Trust and Farmers Conservation Alliance helped eight irrigation districts modernize their systems to save water and energy, leave more water in-stream for fish and wildlife and generate revenue-producing hydropower.

In Prineville, Pacific Crest Affordable Housing took initiative to keep operating costs low and monthly utility bills predictable for fixed-income residents of the IronHorse Lodge. By incorporating energy-saving features into the building, Pacific Crest expects to save and generate enough energy to decrease annual expenses by more than $9,000. “It’s all about the quality of life for residents,” said Rob Roy, co-founder, Pacific Crest. “People who have stable housing have a much better life. A building like this goes a long way to fulfilling that goal.”

See detailed 2016 results and more customer stories at www.energytrust.org/annualreport.

As an independent nonprofit organization, Energy Trust helps meet Oregon’s energy needs with the cheapest and cleanest options available. On-the-ground outreach, technical services, cash-back incentives and connections to local contractors help participants cut costs with affordable, clean energy solutions. Energy Trust also helps customers power their homes and businesses with renewable energy from solar, biopower, hydropower, wind and geothermal sources.