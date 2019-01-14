A New Sindbad Slot Debuts From Merkur Gaming

Merkur Gaming is currently in the midst of renovating their online slot gaming library. This not only means ramping up the graphical quality of some of their games ported from land-based casinos but also producing new games with HD graphics. It is with the latter in mind that the Sindbad HD slot has made its debut this month.

The German casino software provider’s new Sindbad slot is entirely different from anything players may have seen from this developer before. Simple graphics are replaced with clean and crisp HD imagery. Special features have been given an overhaul to be more generous and exciting, and the theme is one which is famous the world over.

Merkur Challenges Quickspin’s Dominance

Quickspin Gaming may have had the leading Sinbad-themed slot thus far, but Merkur is stepping up to the plate with a challenge for their rivals. Their new Sindbad game is, of course, themed on Sinbad, the Sailor from Arabian folklore. The game itself features 60 paylines which straddle a 7-reel gaming platform. Wagers can cost as little as 10p a game, making Merkur’s new slot highly attractive to players on a budget.

Cheap bets and decent graphics just won’t cut it, though. Players want more bounce for their buck, and that’s been made possible with the array of goodies Merkur has included in the game. Aside from the usual substitute symbols and scatters, there are three free spin bonuses in Sindbad HD.

Three-of-a-kind Free Spin Bonuses

The first of these is triggered when a player lands four matching symbols on the first four reels. It offers 5 free spins with all triggering symbols remaining in place and just matching and wild symbols present on the reels.

The second way to trigger a free spin bonus is to land 3 scatters (in the shape of an anchor) on the reels. This also promises free games, but either but with fixed wilds on the second, third or fourth reel. The other reels prosper from moving wilds.

Should the bonus be triggered both ways at the same time, the third and final free spin feature becomes available. It offers 20 free games and both goodies during the bonus round.

Sindbad Can Be Played This Week

With three separate free spin bonuses, a high RTP (return to player) rate of 96%, and a popular theme, this high-variance slot should impress. Any player hoping to give Merkur Gaming’s new Sindbad HD game a run for its money should be able to find it at all top casinos offering Merkur’s slots from this week onwards.