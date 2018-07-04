New Summer Attraction for Kids Makes Visiting Crater Lake Area Special

(Photo Courtesy of Crater Lake Ziplines)

If you are headed for Crater Lake National Park this summer, a new kids adventure called Sasquatch Hollow, a special outdoor play world created exclusively for young explorers, kids ages five and up, by Crater Lake Zipline is a must-see attraction.

With Ziplines and challenge events like suspension bridges and a high rope crossing, this is the kind of adventure that will let your kids discover the outdoors (what a concept) and learn what they can do on their own by challenging themselves. They may even conquer some fears like heights, letting go of mom’s hand or meeting new friends.

“Adding this adventure makes us the perfect family-friendly vacation experience,” explains Crater Lake Zipline owner Jenifer Roe. “So many younger kids get left out of adventures because they aren’t old enough or tall enough or they don’t weigh enough. Now, older kids and parents can go fly on our zipline canopy tour, while the little ones have their own special adventure.”

Roe points out that the kids course includes four ziplines, a rolling rapids challenge bridge, a suspension bridge called Sasquatch Crossing and the Spiderweb. A continuous belay system gives kids the freedom to navigate through the course on their own with coaching and direction from qualified guides on the ground. Guides are ready at a moment’s notice to join them in the trees if the kids need more direct guidance or encouragement.

It is also a great educational experience, adds Darren Roe. “Kids practice problem solving skills, physical agility and social skills. All these life lessons are neatly disguised as a fun adventure.”

Sasquatch Hollow is now open on the grounds of Crater Lake Zipline. Cost is $49 for two hours. Participants must be five years or older with a minimum height reach of 46”, maximum height of 5’6” and weight no more than 175 lbs. Reservations are recommended. Tours begin at 9am each day, parent or guardian must remain on site.

Too big for Sasquatch Hollow? Then try Crater Lake Zipline’s spectacular Canopy Tour or their exclusive SYYAK tour, a day-long zipline and river kayak adventure. Minimum age for the canopy tour is ten years old with a minimum weight of 70 lbs., maximum 250 lbs.

craterlakezipline.com

541-892-9477