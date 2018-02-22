New Website Showcases Bend’s Public Art Collection

(Photos above | by Senneh O’Reilly)

Art in Public Places (AIPP) announced that it has launched a new website to showcase Bend’s public art collection with spectacular colorful images. Stunning photography of Bend’s public art collection showcases Bend’s entire collection of roundabout sculptures, standalone sculptures and other works of art including some drone photography of the collection.

“We are thrilled to capture new photography of the entire collection and debut our new website,” said Sue Hollern, president of AIPP. Art in Public Places has been placing art in our community since 1973 and the new website takes viewing Bend’s public art collection online to an entirely new level. The website was designed by Art and Marie Wirth of The Garage, a Bend Advertising Agency specializing in website design and development, online marketing campaigns, identity design and traditional advertising. The photography on the AIPP website was taken by Senneh O’Reilly of Heirloom Images Photography.

Recent roundabouts sculptures include Gilded River at Murphy and Third Street and upcoming Three Rising at 15th and Reed Market in Spring 2018.

Visit Bend, an economic development organization to develop and build Bend’s tourism industry, created the Roundabout Art Route as a cultural tourism driver. The Roundabout Art Route is a self-guided, interpretive tour of Bend’s extraordinary collection of over twenty pieces of public art on display throughout the city.

AIPP’s financial support primarily comes from The Bend Foundation, established by Brooks Resources Corporation, Brooks Scanlon, Inc. and shareholders of those companies, from the Be Part of Art campaign, and from private donations. Works of art are gifted to the City of Bend or other such entities such as Deschutes Public Library, Bend Parks and Recreation District, Central Oregon Community College and St. Charles Foundation.

Art in Public Places creates an enhanced visual environment for Bend residents and promotes tourism and economic vitality in the city through the artistic design of public spaces.

artinpublicplaces.org