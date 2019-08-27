New WorkSource Madras Location to Open September 3

The current WorkSource Madras location at 281 SW Third Street will close August 30 and temporarily move services to 189 NE Cypress Street in Madras. The new location will open on September 3. We will continue to search for a permanent location for WorkSource services in the Madras community.

Please see the details below about WorkSource in Central Oregon:

WorkSource Madras — open Monday and Tuesday from 9am-4pm (closed 12-1pm). Located at 189 NE Cypress Street Madras, OR 97741. Phone: 541-548-8196.

WorkSource Prineville — open Tuesday and Friday from 9am-4pm (closed 12-1pm). Located at 457 NE Ochoco Plaza Drive, Prineville, OR 97754. Phone: 541-447-8076.

WorkSource Redmond — open Monday-Friday from 8am-5pm. Located at 2158 SE College Loop, Redmond, OR 97756. Phone: 541-548-8196.

WorkSource Bend — open Monday-Friday from 8am-5pm. Located at 1645 NE Forbes Road, #101, Bend, OR 97701. Phone: 541-388-6070.

For more information contact Heather Ficht, executive director, East Cascades Works at heather@ecworks.org or Amy Gibbs, area manager, Oregon Employment Department at amy.l.gibbs@oregon.gov.

worksourceoregon.org