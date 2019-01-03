Newly-elected Deschutes County Officials to be Sworn in on January 7

(Photo above | Cascade Business News)

Newly-elected Deschutes County officials will be sworn in to office at 8:30am on Monday, January 7, in Courtroom C of the Deschutes County Circuit Courthouse, located at 1100 NW Bond St. in Bend.

Six elected officeholders are scheduled to attend the ceremony and take the oath of office, which will be administered by the Honorable Wells Ashby, Presiding Judge for the Deschutes County Circuit Court.

Those scheduled to be formally sworn in are:

County Commissioner Patti Adair

County Commissioner Tony DeBone

County Clerk Nancy Blankenship

County Assessor Scot Langton

County Treasurer Wayne Lowry

District Attorney John Hummel

The public is invited to the ceremony. Attendees will need to pass through a security checkpoint to enter the courthouse.