Newport Avenue Market & Shoppers Raise $44,596 to Alleviate Hunger

Newport Avenue Market customers, team members and suppliers have raised $44,596 to help alleviate hunger in Bend. The money raised, as a result of the market’s Food for February fundraiser, will be used to purchase groceries at cost for Family Kitchen of Bend, which should provide enough meals for an entire year.

Newport Avenue Market shoppers generously donated throughout December, and the employee-owned market matched the funds donated dollar-for-dollar, up to $20,000. This program was designed to make the most of donation dollars, with Newport Avenue Market working closely with their wholesaler, SuperValu, to use the funds to selectively order thousands of pounds of fresh food from the Family Kitchen’s wish list.

Additionally, this year, shoppers at Melvin’s by Newport Ave. Market in Sisters donated $4,063 to the program, which Melvin’s matched for a total of $8,126. All of these funds will stay in the Sisters community to support the Kiwanis Food Bank.

February is one of the hardest hitting months for hungry families in Central Oregon. Money is tight after the holidays, donations dwindle and food pantries are depleted. Since 2011, Food for February has raised nearly $230,000 for hungry families in Central Oregon, including $109,000 in matching funds from Newport Avenue Market. “Thanks to shopper generosity, we can provide Family Kitchen with enough meals for an entire year,” said Lauren Johnson, CEO of Newport Avenue Market.

“Our diners appreciate the quality of food we’re able to provide, and our volunteer chefs are always excited over the fresh meat. We love telling them that they’re getting only the best because that’s what Newport Market offers,” said Jan Hedges, kitchen coordinator at Family Kitchen.

“The Food for February program is such a beautiful combining of all members of our community. I love witnessing the pride the Newport Avenue Market checkers like Kathy show in being a part of helping. Shoppers grin knowing their dollars are matched. I hear diners raving about our food. I meet with Newport Avenue Market management and know how important it is to them that diners receive healthy, nutritious meals. This is not a ‘hands-off’ process. All are consistently involved all year long,” says Donna Burklo, program director, Family Kitchen

