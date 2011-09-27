CORIL Celebrates Thirty Years of Service with Name Change to Abilitree

Central Oregon Resources for Independent Living (CORIL) is changing their name to Abilitree, announced this week by Executive Director, Jim Lee. “CORIL has deep roots in our community providing quality services to people with disabilities in our region and our Board of Directors and staff felt strongly that 2011 was exactly the right time for a re-branding initiative due to our continued growth and development.”

Representatives from CORIL cited the challenges around explaining the acronym of CORIL and how it no longer accurately described the comprehensive nature of services provided today. Cited Lee, “We provide more than just resources; we change the lives of people we serve and of the people who are privileged to serve them. People with disabilities are some of the best teachers we know about how to live our lives.”

Abilitree integrates the two words of Ability and Tree, along with the tagline of ‘Growing Abilities for Independence’ to clearly communicate what the organization does and their energy and commitment to grow independence, work productivity and full inclusion in the lives of people with disabilities. The organization’s first publicly announced this name change at their annual Celebrating Community Partnerships Luncheon held at St. Charles Hospital Bend on Monday, September 26th. Part of the distinction of Abilitree is that they provide comprehensive services to all people who experience disabilities including youth, adults, elderly and family support.

About Our Nonprofit Organization:

We have been providing professional services to grow the independence, work productivity and full inclusion for people with disabilities since 1981 here in Central Oregon. Services are presently provided from two locations and include information and referral, counseling, peer support, skills training, individual and systems advocacy, youth in transition, vocational training, job experience and placement, benefits coordination, leisure and recreation, and life skills training. We provide opportunities for all people with disabilities to discover their true abilities while becoming productive citizens throughout our community.

