The Next Big Thing in Data Protection

Data has become the dominating topic in businesses across all industries in recent years. Branded the ‘oil of the digital era’ by The Economist, data is one of the most valuable commodities, particularly in the form of consumer data. But with a greater focus on data protection, companies now need to consider how heavier regulations affect how they collect, store and use such data. From making use of software to protect the information shared online by users to appointing data protection officers to manage sensitive data in organisations, companies are always looking for ways to better protect data. These are some of the latest innovations in the world of data protection.

Hardware Encryptions on Home Devices

An advertising tech company is developing an easy-to-install smart hardware encryption programme that allows users to protect their online privacy, connecting to every device in the home. From websites and appliances to streaming services such as Amazon’s Alexa, smart TVs and webcams, the system works by scrambling and encrypting the internet activity and location of the user with up to 30 other users of the system. The groups of users also change on an hourly basis to make it impossible to track or follow individuals.

Encrypted Messaging Platforms to Protect User Identity Information

A messaging app that provides end to end encryption to users has been produced by Signal, protecting user privacy and allowing users to benefit from safer messaging. For messaging apps to work, companies creating them need to know which account to deliver the individual’s messages to. It is also how app company’s verify users. But with this new data protection technology, user identity is encrypted which stops the company from accessing data regarding both the sender and recipient of the message, protecting the information of users.

Passwords Replaced by Cryptographic Keys

Most data breaches aren’t caused by malware but actually by human error, with 47 percent of business leaders citing human error as the cause of data breaches within their organisations. In fact, as many as one third of such errors involved a compromised password. In order to reduce the risk of these security hacks, a company known as Woven found a way to eliminate the vulnerability by replacing passwords with cryptographic keys and biometrics, as well as multiple layers of verifiable digital credentials. Because the credentials are associated with individuals rather than the companies, they can be taken from one employer to the next as well.

Open Source Search Engines with Improved Privacy

A decentralised open-source search engine is in the works which boasts enhanced privacy features to protect user data. Built using blockchain technology, the search engine hopes to overtake Google in terms of usage and it also allows advertisers to buy keyword sponsorships using cryptocurrency. However, because the engine doesn’t track user searches, ads can’t be targeted to users based on their search history, protecting consumers but posing an issue for companies who rely on this information to expand their business.