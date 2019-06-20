Night Paving on Knott Road Begins Sunday, June 23

Nighttime paving work on Knott Road will begin on the evening of Sunday, June 23, and will continue through the early morning of Friday, June 28. Work hours will generally be 8pm-6am. The work will be performed on the County-maintained segments of Knott Road, which include the segment between Rickard Road and 15th Street and the segment between China Hat Road and Highway 97.

On Friday, June 28, daytime shoulder work will be performed on the segment of Knott Road between Rickard Road and 15th Street between the hours of 9am-5pm.

Road users should anticipate lane closures and delays during the work hours and are encouraged to use alternate routes if available.

