Nominations for 2020 Women of the Year Awards Opened Today!

Nominate the amazing women in your life. The 2020 Women of the Year Awards is presented by the Bend Chamber in partnership with The Source Weekly and sponsored, for the sixth year in a row, by US Bank.

The Women of the Year Awards showcases inspirational stories and extraordinary achievements by formally recognizing and celebrating the outstanding contributions of individuals in our region. The Women of the Year Awards honor exceptional individuals of all ages, of diverse cultures and roles, celebrating their power to spark change and improve their community and beyond.

Submit your nomination (or two) today! What a perfect holiday gift, to formally recognize someone for their achievements and impact in our community!

To submit a nomination, please click here here. Nominations close January 10, 2020.

