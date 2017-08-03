Nominations Open for 2017 Bend Chamber SAGE Business Awards

Since 1989, the Bend Chamber has recognized the outstanding efforts and achievements of its members through the SAGE Business Awards. Nominations are now being accepted for the 2017 awards and winners will be announced at the 28th annual Sage Business Awards Gala coming up on October 5, 2017.

“Our members work tirelessly to grow their businesses, create 21st century jobs, drive innovation and increase Oregon’s global competitiveness. That’s important and deserving of recognition,” says Robin Rogers, Executive Vice President of Programs and Events at the Bend Chamber.

Nominations must be received by 5pm on August 15, 2017. Anyone can make a nomination and it is acceptable to self-nominate. Nominees for an award must be members of the Bend Chamber of Commerce with the exception of the Young Professional of the Year and Citizen of the Year awards.

Nominations should be made by downloading a nomination form here or from the Chamber Events section of Events and Programs at bendchamber.org.

Award categories include:

 Citizen of the Year

 Large Business of the Year

 Small Business of the Year

 Non-profit Organization of the Year

New for 2017 categories:

 Young Professional of the Year

 Equity Award

 Startup of the Year

28th Annual Bend Chamber SAGE Awards Gala

Thursday, October 5, 2017 from 6:00-9:00 p.m.

Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Convention Center

Register in Advance: $75-$85

Made possible by a partnership with US Bank