Non-Profits Benefit Through Leadership Bend Impact Summit Applications Now Being Accepted

Leadership Bend, a nine-month program of the Bend Chamber, is once again elevating the vital role of nonprofit organizations in Central Oregon through the 2017 Leadership Bend Impact Summit (LBIS).

Applications can now be submitted by eligible non-profit organizations at applications@lbimpactsummit.com for the opportunity to be awarded a $10,000 cash prize.

The LBIS is designed to bring community-minded people together to acknowledge the significant role small to medium size nonprofit organizations play in contributing to the resilience of Central Oregon.

All non-profit organizations who meet the inclusive criteria are encouraged to apply. Criteria includes, but is not limited to:

 Be a 501(c)(3) organization

 Be registered and in good standing with the Oregon Department of Justice and Oregon Secretary of State

 Have an annual budget that does not exceed $750,000

 Operate from, and primarily serve, Central Oregon (defined as Crook, Deschutes and/or Jefferson Counties)

After a rigorous selection process, LBIS finalists will participate in a series of strategic business planning workshops. These workshops, facilitated by local non-profit and business leaders, will focus on several key areas including business planning, board management, marketing, fundraising, and “Pitch” coaching.

At the conclusion of these workshops, LBIS will host a community event in May 2017 (date tbd) at which workshop finalists will publicly pitch their strategic business plan concept. The event, called Pitch for a Purpose, is an opportunity to increase a non-profit organization’s exposure, and compete for a cash prize intended to enhance the organization’s capacity to execute its strategic business plan. To date, with the help of generous sponsors, the LBIS has awarded $24,000 to local non-profit organizations such as Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding Center (2015) and La Pine Community Kitchen (2016).

The Leadership Bend Impact Summit was launched in 2015 by Leadership Bend, a prestigious nine-month program facilitated by the Bend Chamber designed to identify, educate, train and connect willing and committed citizens to leadership.

To learn more about Leadership Bend or apply to be a part of the Leadership Bend Class of 2018, visit www.bendchamber.org

Patty Davis

541-382-3221

patty@bendchamber.org

