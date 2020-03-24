Nonprofit Office Space Available at Deschutes Children’s Foundation 

Deschutes Children’s Foundation announced that an 860-square-foot office space at 1029 NW 14th Street will be available starting July 1, 2020. The space features a large central room and two smaller offices. The smaller offices are currently structured for medical treatment, but tenant improvements and alterations are possible. Usage fees are $624.75 per month for this space (equivalent commercial rent estimate is $1,100 per month).

Located at Deschutes Children’s Foundation’s Rosie Bareis Community Campus in west Bend, partners include KIDS Center, CASA, Healthy Beginnings, Community Solutions and the Deschutes Children’s Foundation administrative offices.

Nonprofit partners serving children and families receive many benefits from working at Deschutes Children’s Foundation. No-cost facility management, organized expense sharing and a collaborative environment reduces partners’ operating expenses and improves the delivery of services to their clients. At Deschutes Children’s Foundation, partner programs receive classroom and office space at rates as low as 59 percent lower than comparable market rent. Monthly use fees help offset the cost of utilities and maintenance.

Interested parties can find application information at deschuteschildrensfoundation.org/campuses-partners/become-a-partner/