Nonprofits Chosen for 2018 Leadership Bend Impact Summit

Record-number of organizations applied for annual workshop series

Ten Central Oregon nonprofits representing a broad cross section of human services, education and the arts have been chosen to participate in the 2018 Leadership Bend Impact Summit.

Selected to participate in six free business workshops designed to better advance their missions, the 10 nonprofits are:

BendFilm

Commute Options

DAWNS House

Education Foundation for Bend-La Pine Schools

Friends of the Children

The Giving Plate

Humane Society of the Ochocos

In Our Backyard

Oregon Adaptive Sports

Younity

Additionally, five organizations that successfully complete the workshop series will then be selected to participate in Pitch for a Purpose, the culminating event of the 2018 Leadership Bend Impact Summit. At Pitch for a Purpose, nonprofits will have a chance to win $12,000 based on business pitches they deliver to a panel of judges.

This year’s Pitch for a Purpose will be held May 1 at Central Oregon Community College’s Wille Hall. Tickets are $15 for the public and include drinks and hors d’oeuvres. Attendees will also have a chance to vote on a $2,500 Audience Award prize.

“With applications from so many wonderful nonprofits, we really had a difficult time selecting this year’s participants,” said Lisa Goodman, chair of the 2018 Leadership Bend Impact Summit’s Application and Judging Committee. “After much thoughtful deliberation, we chose organizations that have had a demonstrated impact on Central Oregon and who we think will benefit most from attending the LBIS workshop series this year.”

Previous Pitch for a Purpose winners include Healthy Beginnings (2017), La Pine Community Kitchen (2016) and Healing Reigns Therapeutic Riding Center (2015).

For more information on the Leadership Bend Impact Summit and Pitch for a Purpose, including on how to become a sponsor, go to lbimpactsummit.com.

Leadership Bend is a community development program designed to identify, educate, train and connect willing and committed citizens to leadership roles in Bend. Now in its 25th year, Leadership Bend is a separate 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization, a program of the Bend Chamber and fully supported from community resources. For more information on Leadership Bend, please visit bendchamber.org/about/leadership-bend.