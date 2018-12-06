It’s Not Too Late to Make Brasade Ranch Part of Your Holiday Plans

(Photo courtesy of Brasada Ranch)

Events, Solitude and Signature S’mores, Make Brasada a Perfect Holiday Staycation for Central Oregon Families, Friends and Couples Alike

This holiday season, Brasada Ranch is making it easy for Central Oregonians to get away, unwind and spend quality time together as a family, as a group of friends, or as a couple without the hassle of boarding a plane or spending hours in the car. Whether for an overnight staycation, a family-focused weekend or simply to take part in one of Brasada’s signature holiday events, the Ranch’s close-in location and far away feel make even a midweek getaway attractive. And with lodging rates 20 percent off for local residents, they can do so without breaking the holiday budget.

Following are a few of the lodging specials and events that are on tap at Brasada during the holiday season. A complete list of events and activities, including Christmas Eve/Day and New Year’s Eve/Day festivities can be found on the events page of the Brasada Ranch website.

STAY

Locals Holiday Special – 20 percent off

Residents of Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson Counties receive 20 percent off room rates, as well as a complimentary kit of Brasada’s homemade s’mores on any stay through December 20. Must present valid ID at check-in.

Sip & Stay – 15 percent off

Save 15 percent off suites, cabins and guestrooms, plus receive a bottle of Lange Brasada Ranch Cuvee Oregon Pinot Noir from the Willamette Valley at check-in. Valid over select dates through May 23, 2019, two night minimum required.

PLAY

Breakfast with Santa

December 15 & 22, 8:30-11am

Children are invited out to the Ranch House for a complimentary holiday breakfast with a never ending supply of flapjacks. Throughout breakfast, Santa will be available by the fireplace to hear what children want for Christmas. Free for children age 10 and under, with the purchase of an adult entree.

Lil Deputies Mystery – “The Secret Christmas Tree”

December 8, 15 & 20, 2-4pm

Did you know that the Ranch has a secret Christmas Tree? Children are invited to join the Brasada Adventures team as they collect clues and discover its secret location. Once the mystery is solved, all of the Lil’ Deputies will get to enjoy hot cocoa around the fire. Cost: $25 per child.

Letters to Santa

December 9 & 23, 10am-2pm

Ranch guests are invited to join us at The Hideout to pen and decorate their letters to Santa. Afterward, children can place their letters in our official Santa Mailbox to ensure he’ll get their letters in time for Christmas. Free.

Family Holiday Crafts

December 15-31, 10am to noon

Ranch guests are invited to join us at The Hideout for a variety of fun holiday craft projects, including Holiday Photo Booth & Frame Decorating (Dec. 15; $10), Wooden Toy Decorating (Dec. 16 & 21; $8), Christmas Card Decorating (Dec. 17; $5), Making Reindeer Food (Dec. 18; $5), Ornament Decorating (Dec. 19; $8), Create Your Own Christmas Stocking (Dec. 20; $10), Gingerbread House Decorating (Dec. 22; $20), Ceramic Cookie Plate Decorating (Dec. 23; $8) and more.

For more information or to take advantage of these holiday events, activities, and lodging specials, visit www.brasada.com or call 866-373-4882.

About Brasada Ranch:

Recognized as the Top Resort in the Pacific Northwest by the readers of Conde Nast Traveler multiple years in a row and a Top 10 Resort in the West by Travel + Leisure in 2017, Brasada Ranch is an 1,800-acre gated resort community 20 miles northeast of Bend. The Ranch offers luxurious accommodations in spacious suites and cabins, the Brasada Canyons championship golf course designed by Peter Jacobsen and Jim Hardy, world-class dining in the Range (seasonal) and Ranch House restaurants, the full-service Spa Brasada, a sprawling Athletic Center and Pool, Equestrian Center, and endless recreation. Situated on the slopes of Powell Buttes, Brasada’s natural high desert setting features panoramic vistas of the volcanic peaks of the Cascade Mountains. For information and reservations visit www.brasada.com, or call 866-373-4882.