Noted Writer Elizabeth Powell to Give Reading with OSU-Cascades Faculty Authors, Students

Award-winning writer and poet Elizabeth A.I. Powell will share readings from her literary works on June 13 as part of the Hazel Hall Memorial Reading, a semi-annual event hosted by Oregon State University – Cascades.

The virtual event is sponsored by the OSU-Cascades Low-Residency Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program. The program begins at 6pm and will be live streamed via Facebook Live and YouTube.

Powell is the author of two books of poetry, The Republic of Self, a New Issue First Book Prize winner, and Willy Loman’s Reckless Daughter: Living Truthfully Under Imaginary Circumstances, which won the Robert Dana Prize. She received a Pushcart Prize in 2013.

Her work has appeared in literary journals including the Harvard Review, Missouri Review and Ploughshares. She is the editor of Green Mountains Review and an associate professor of writing and literature at Johnson State College. She also serves on the faculty of the low-residency Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing at the University of Nebraska-Omaha and the Vermont College of Fine Arts’ Master of Fine Arts in Writing and Publishing.

The Hazel Hall Memorial Reading also celebrates OSU-Cascades faculty authors, as well as students, who are provided an opportunity to read their works publicly. Students reading on June 13 are Lindsey Brodeck of Bend; Anthony Brown of Portland; Monica Harrington of Bend; Katy Hale of Richland, Washington; and Christine Sorenson of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

OSU-Cascades faculty authors who will read include:

Beth Alvarado, author of Anxious Attachments, which was long-listed for a 2020 Pen America Literary Award for the Art of the Essay and is a 2020 Oregon Book Award finalist. Her short story collection, Not a Matter of Love, won the Many Voices Project Prize. Her essays and stories have been published in literary journals including The Sun, The Southern Review and Ploughshares. Her newest book, Jillian in the Borderlands, will be released in October.

Christopher Boucher, author of the novels How to Keep Your Volkswagen Alive, Golden Delicious and most recently, Big Giant Floating Head. He also teaches in the English department at Boston College and is managing editor of Post Road Magazine.

Established in 2013, the OSU-Cascades Low-Residency Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing incorporates instruction in the craft and profession of creative writing. Students embark on a long-distance and individualized course of study with a faculty mentor and two times a year join fellow students for intensive ten-day residences of workshops and seminars.

The reading event is named after Oregon poet Hazel Hall, whose work was frequently compared to that of Emily Dickinson, and who died in 1924 at age 38.

The Hazel Hall Memorial Reading is free, but registration is required. To register visit osucascades-hazelhall.eventbrite.com. For more information contact events@osucascades.edu.

osucascades.edu