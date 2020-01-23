Notice of U of O Board of Trustees Meeting

The Academic and Student Affairs Committee of the Board of Trustees of the University of Oregon will hold a meeting on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 2pm in Room 105 of Johnson Hall.

Subjects of the meeting will include resolutions to authorize new undergraduate degree programs in data science and bioengineering.

All meeting materials are posted online at trustees.uoregon.edu/meetings.

Johnson Hall is located at 1098 East 13th Avenue, Eugene. Sign language for hearing impaired individuals should be requested at least 48 hours in advance of the posted meeting time by contacting Jennifer LaBelle at (541) 346-3166 or emailing trustees@uoregon.edu. Please specify the sign language preference.

