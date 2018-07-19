Nourish Your Skin with OSU Extension Service

Living on Oregon’s High Desert brings special challenges for maintaining healthy skin. Learn how you can Nourish Your Skin at an interactive public workshop at the Oregon State University Extension Service office in Redmond. The session will be on Wednesday, August 8, from 1-4pm. The class fee is $10. Class size is limited.

Call the OSU Extension office in Deschutes County to register by Monday, August 6 at 541-548-6088 to register. Class size is limited. For more information, contact Glenda.hyde@oregonstate.edu.

Participants will enjoy hands-on activities and discussions, recipe preparation and sampling. The lesson includes handouts and healthful recipes to take home. Additionally, these classes meet the Health Engagement Model (HEM) health education requirement for some insurance companies.

This lesson will help people, 50 and older develop strategies to help maintain your skin in healthy aging. Any adult can benefit from the information, though. It is part of the “Nourishing Boomers and Beyond” series.

The program may also help you to:

⦁ Cope with and relieve stress

⦁ Learn ways to stretch your food dollars and still serve tasty, nutritious meals

⦁ Get reliable, research-based information to help you sort out fact from fiction when you’re looking for health information

⦁ Learn more about prescription and nonprescription medications and how food can interact with them

“Our goal is to provide nutrition and overall wellness education with optional, online support to help adults sustain a healthy lifestyle,” says Glenda Hyde, OSU Extension faculty.