November Real Estate Forecast Shows Consistent Number of Active & Sold Listings

As we head into the holiday season, we’re seeing an expected slow down in the Central Oregon Real Estate market. This November we saw a slight drop in the number of active listings, which is to be expected this time of year. As the holiday season progresses, it can be an inconvenient time for some sellers to get their property listed.

Expected Pending Sales Drop

While we saw a spike in the number of pending sales in the month of October, up to 251 from 233 in September, pending sales dropped for the month of November. With November coming in at 154 pending sales, it’s a big change coming from 251 in October. We expect to see a lower number of pending listings in November and December, as it’s a busy time of year. With all of the holiday errands and travel most go through in these months, they’re not typically high-volume months in Central Oregon or nationally.

Fewer Sold Listings

The number of sold listings is down from a busy October. From 208 in September, to 228 in October, sales came in at 198 in November. Again, with the busy time of year, a lower number of property sales are to be expected.

Active Listings

There are still lots of listings to choose from in the Bend Real Estate Market. Dropping to only 552 from 575 in the month of October, buyers are still able to find exactly what they’re looking for in a listing.

Pricing is still remaining stable, coming down from a highly active summer market. There have been price reductions on existing properties, and with interest rates still low, it’s a great time to look for property.

