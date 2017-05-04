Number of People Unsheltered Climbs 31 Percent in Central Oregon

Homeless Leadership Coalition Releases 2017 HUD Homeless Count Data

The Homeless Leadership Coalition (HLC) released the results of the 2017 Point-in-Time Count, an annual one-night census of people experiencing homelessness, both sheltered and unsheltered, in the tri-county region. The results show increases across populations, especially among people living in unsheltered conditions.

The numbers released reflect only the people who meet HUD’s definition of homelessness – people living in shelters, transitional housing programs or in a place not meant for human habitation.

In late May, the HLC will issue a report and hold Community Town Halls on Homelessness (schedule below) throughout the region. The report, produced in partnership with OHSU Central Oregon Research Coalition, will include additional information about people at-risk of homelessness as well as results on access to healthcare, causes of homelessness, and other related information.

On January 25, 2017, there were 778 people who experienced “literal” homelessness in Central Oregon, a 31 percent increase compared to the last sheltered and unsheltered count in 2015. Increases were seen among veterans (41 percent increase), as well as among adults, youth and children. There was a 35 percent increase in the number of people in families experiencing homelessness, with a striking number unsheltered (238), including 129 unsheltered children.

The number of people living unsheltered (i.e., in cars, camping, or in other places not meant for human habitation) jumped 35 percent from 2015, a harsh reality for so many people during a month of record snowfall and cold temperatures. Of all the people considered literally homeless, 70 percent (548 people) were unsheltered. Nearly 80 percent of all the children who were homeless were unsheltered. This is a 30 percent increase in unsheltered children compared to 2015.

“The number of people living unsheltered should be a wake-up call to all Central Oregonians,” urged Cody Standiford, HLC co-chair. “The lack of affordable housing options in our region, exacerbated by the tight rental market, is pushing too many in our community out into the cold. We can do better. We had nearly 550 people, including 130 children, living unsheltered during this terrible winter. Many good efforts are underway to expand affordable housing options, but we need more, and more quickly. This is a crisis that we can solve, and we need everyone’s help to do it. All people, especially children, should have a safe, stable, warm home.”

As in past years, “couldn’t afford rent” was identified as the single biggest barrier to participants finding adequate housing. The second most reported answer was “unemployment.”

Community Town Halls on Homelessness will be held throughout the region to learn more about the PIT count results, and to discuss local implications and solutions. Those interested in learning more and in getting involved are encouraged to attend.

La Pine: June 1 at 5pm Room

16755 Finley Butte Road

Warm Springs: May 31 at 5:30pm

Family Resource Center Conference Room

Health & Human Services Branch

Bend: June 2 at 8am

Downtown Library, Brooks Room

Sisters: June 5 at 5:30pm

Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire Department Community Hall

301 South Elm Street

Redmond: June 6 at 5pm

Location TBD

Madras – June 15 at 12pm

Madras St. Charles, Metolius Conference Room (hosted by the Faith Based Network)

Prineville: TBD

To review the data summary from the January 2017 count – for people who are considered “literally homeless” by HUD – or to learn how to connect with agencies and efforts in the community, visit http://cohomeless.org/.