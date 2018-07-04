(Photo | Courtesy of Oregon Adaptive Sports)

Summer Adventures with Oregon Adaptive Sports

This summer, take an adventure with Oregon Adaptive Sports (OAS) in the OASIS Adventure Series, where they introduce your child to the mountains, the rivers, the lake, the crag and more. Your child can become a polar bear and jump into a lake, they might see a few wild critters, tackle adventures like summiting a mountain, climb where they can admire views of the Cascade Range, learn how to read a map and hike to where treasure lie in wait, hop in a canoe and navigate around the water and so much more. It’s a great way for your child to develop new skills, explore the outdoors, gain exposure and have fun with new friends. Each outing will include a sports-related building activity followed with a fun outdoor activity. Transportation is provided from the OAS office to designated locations for each outing and will be brought back to the office at the end of the day for pick-up.

At the OASIS Adventures Series, which is Wednesdays from 9am-3pm though August 22, participants weight in on plans, learn outdoor skills, get to do some (controlled) exploring with the necessary support and clear safety plans. These enriching outdoor adventures are for people of all abilities, ages eight to 15 are welcome.

oregonadaptivesports.org