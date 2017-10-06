October 19 City Club of Central Oregon Forum: The Trust Gap.

Exploring the crisis of confidence in the American new media and how to fix it

Journalism is an institution built on trust. Yet just 32 percent of Americans say they trust the news media. Why is journalism so distrusted? What are the implications? And what might be done to rebuild trust? Join University of Oregon journalism instructors Todd Milbourn and Lisa Heyamoto for an interactive presentation on the crisis of confidence in American journalism. Milbourn and Heyamoto, both former newspaper reporters, have been travelling across the country and listening to citizens’ first-hand experiences with reporting in their communities. They’ll share insights from their research and offer strategies for bridging the trust gap.

Lisa Heyamoto is a narrative journalist and senior instructor at the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Her work focuses on community-building through storytelling. Before academia, she was a columnist and reporter The Sacramento Bee and The Seattle Times.

Todd Milbourn is an investigative reporter and journalism instructor at the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. He teaches courses on writing, multimedia storytelling and journalism innovation, and serves as co-director of the UO’s journalism master’s program.

A response panel consisting of our local media will be in attendance to voice their observations and answer questions from the audience.

When: Thursday, October 19

11:15 – 11:45am Networking

11:45am – 1pm Program

Where: Riverhouse on the Deschutes Convention Center

2850 NW Rippling River Court • Bend, OR 97701

Cost: $25 members / $40 non-members. Plated lunch is included.

To register, please visit www.cityclubco.org or call 541-633-7163. Registration closes at noon on Monday, October 16. Registration fees must be paid in advance of the forum.

