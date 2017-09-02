Office Relocation Recommendations

Moving into a new office space is a great opportunity. It can also be a bit of a challenge if proper planning and management is not carried out. Here are some of the basics to consider when moving or relocating your office.

High-Level Mission

Sooner or later, it comes the time comes when the company needs to change its location. The reasons to move can be different: some expand to the large office; others look for more comfortable/cheaper conditions to work in. Whether the case is, the process of moving is inevitable.

The office relocation coordinator has great responsibilities. After all, it is necessary not only to prepare a clear and competent plan for moving but to implement it successfully. At first glance, the problem is not easy, especially when you are facing it for the first time ever. Of course, if you approach the matter in detail and without fuss, the process of moving will pass quickly and without the slightest problem. And you can even find some positive moments in it. But if you do not have a plan of actions, be ready to the failure.

What Should You Do First?

The first step is to notify the company employees about the upcoming office relocation. You can do this by collecting all the employees for an organizational meeting or send a notification via e-mail. It’s a good idea to take a “tour” to a new place before moving. It will help to rationally plan the placement of workplaces and the arrangement of furniture.

Remember that changing the location of the office is a certain inconvenience not only for the company and its employees but also for customers and partners. Therefore, in order to minimize the discomfort of all, clients and partners should be notified of the new address. It is advisable to send the map of how to get to the new office.

How Much Is Time Necessary to Move the Office?

The optimal time needed for the relocation is about 1-1.5 months. The timing depends on the status of the company, the type of its activities, and the number of employees. But there may be some cases when circumstances force you to move in a shorter time, in a week or 14 days. In the case of such an “extreme” move, there is a great risk of forgetting something, not having time to connect all the necessary communications, etc. A clear step-by-step plan will be useful as never before. It is also not advisable to delay the move for more than two days. We recommend you to schedule it on weekends. What is more, if there is a risk of a delay, it is better to hire two teams of movers that could replace each other.