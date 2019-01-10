OIM Links Up with Scalehouse to Kick Off 2019 with Networking Party 

We may be through with singing Auld Lang Syne for a while, yet there are still a lot of old acquaintances to be remembered and new business relationships to be made for the coming year. That means it’s the perfect time for another “Thirsty Thursday” networking event hosted by Oregon Innovative Marketing (OIM).

This time, OIM is excited to team up with the movers and shakers of ScaleHouse for a co-networking event on Thursday, January 17 from 5-7pm in Downtown Bend’s At Liberty Arts Collaborative event space, 849 NW Wall Street, next to the Tower Theatre.

ScaleHouse is a member-supported nonprofit arts organization that fuels the fire of art and design conversations around Bend. It produces year-round events including talks and workshops, exhibitions and performances, and the annual Bend Design conference.

The networking event will be highlighted by an appearance by MOsley WOtta, aka Jason Graham, a longtime Bend poet, visual artist and rapper. MOsley WOtta was recently appointed Bend’s first creative laureate by ScaleHouse in conjunction with the Arts and Culture Alliance of Central Oregon. During the event, he will outline his vision for serving as creative laureate and share thoughts on how the arts and creativity intertwine with innovative marketing.

Complimentary beer, Humm Kombucha and wine will be served along with light appetizers and great conversation. Admission for the event is free, although registration is requested and can be made in advance at oregoninnovativemarketing.com.

OIM is an organization formed to educate, invite conversation and help establish connections in the Central Oregon marketing community. It has been organizing bi-monthly events for marketers, local businesses and entrepreneurs in Central Oregon since June 2017.

oregoninnovativemarketing.com

ScaleHouse is an invitation to explore and shape the world we live in through visual arts, performing arts, architecture and design, film and storytelling, and conceptual arts and activism. ScaleHouse produces year-round talks, workshops, exhibitions, performances, special events and the Fifth Annual Bend Design, scheduled for October 24-26, 2019.

scalehouse.org