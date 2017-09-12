Oktoberfest in Downtown Bend. Friday, September 15, 3-10 & Saturday, September 16, Noon-10

Friday, September 15, 3-10 & Saturday, September 16, Noon-10

The Downtown Bend Business Association presents the 13th annual Bend Oktoberfest on September 15 and 16 in Downtown Bend on Oregon and Irving Streets by the Downtown Bend parking garage.

Bend Oktoberfest is an incredible opportunity to sample seasonal local craft beers as well as select Bavarian wines, eat unique food, and participate fun events like the Wiener Dog Races, Tricycle Races, Yodeling contests and more.

All of this takes place in a FREE family-friendly environment. Last year was the event’s largest Oktoberfest yet, with over 12,000 neighbors and friends in attendance. This is DBBA’s largest fundraiser of the year where 100 percent of the profits go directly to downtown beautification efforts, such as the flower basket program and daily cleaning.

“Bend Oktoberfest is a celebration of food, community and craft beer. This one-of-a-kind event combines the over 200 year-old German traditions with amazing Bend beer while enjoying Bend’s community at its best with games, live Oompah band, competitions and dancing,” says Rod Porsche, executive director and the DBBA and lead planner for Bend Oktoberfest.

“This is a new take on a very old tradition, and Bendites have embraced the idea by dressing up in their lederhosen or dirndl, coming out, yodeling, dancing, tricycle racing and having a great time in support of a great cause – keeping Downtown Bend beautiful.”

What to Expect

Similar to the original Munich festival which celebrates local beer, Bend Oktoberfest will feature local beer as well as authentic German brews. We have eleven local breweries participating, each serving seasonal beers brewed in the spirit of Oktoberfest! In addition to the amazing beer selection, Bend Oktoberfest will showcase delicious food and authentic German wines. You can also listen to the Mirko Pressler Band — an authentic Oompah band – to dance the night away – including the famous chicken dance competition!

One of the most anticipated events of the festival is the famous Weiner Dog Race that happens at promptly 4pm on Saturday September 16 (wiener dog registration is at 3pm). Although all our events are well attended, the Weiner Dog Race draws the largest crowd! Be sure to arrive early in order to get a great seat in the expanded bleacher seating area on Irving. This year we are also featuring an expanded OnPoint Family Fun Fest, where kids can enjoy bounce structures, play giant jenga, cornhole and other interactive games.

All About the Beer

For many people, Oktoberfest is all about the beer. This year we’ll be featuring beers from Crux, Deschutes Brewery, Bend Brewing Company, Boneyard Beer, Silver Moon Brewing, Sunriver Brewing, Three Creeks Brewing, Worth Brewing, 10 Barrel Brewing, and Mazama Brewing. With beers like Easy Day Kolsch, American Wheat, Bavarian Tart, Hopzeit Autumn IPA, and Hoppenwolf, and many more! 20+ different brews! Better news: once a Oktoberfest stein is purchased, every 17 ounce refill is only $5!

Oktoberfest and Downtown Bend

Oktoberfest is the largest fundraiser for the Downtown Bend Business Association (DBBA), a local non-profit that is committed to seeing Downtown Bend grow and thrive. The DBBA funds and maintains the flower baskets, cleaning of sidewalks and common areas, assists in sidewalk snow removal, holiday decorations, business advocacy and marketing downtown. In addition to Oktoberfest, DBBA produces First Friday Art Walk, Community Tree Lighting and Santa’s Village, Shop Small Saturday Passport event, Ladies Night, Sidewalk Sale and more.

This year, the merchants in Downtown Bend are extending some Community love and offering discounts at their stores when anyone with an Oktoberfest wristband shops during the Oktoberfest weekend. For a list of participating merchants, visit the Oktoberfest website at www.bendoktoberfest.com or grab a list of participating businesses at the event!

www.bendoktoberfest.com

541-788-3628