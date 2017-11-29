Old Redmond City Hall Redevelopment

(Rendering courtesy of Schertzinger and Party Architect, LLC)

Schertzinger and Party Architect, LLC (Schertzinger) presented to the Redmond Downtown Urban Renewal Agency (DURAC) Board concept plans for the redevelopment of the Old City Hall Site into a mixed-use facility including public and secured private parking, residential, retail and plaza facilities during the Urban Renewal Agency joint meeting with DURAC on November 21.

Schertzinger has been working on concept plans since mid-June of this year and anticipated executing an exclusive right to negotiate at the meeting.

The DURAC Housing Subcommittee has recommended to DURAC to enter into an Exclusive Right to Negotiate with Schertzinger for the redevelopment of Old City Hall Site.